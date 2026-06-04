Research: Smart TV Home Screen a critical touchpoint for film marketers

As the entertainment landscape shifts and viewing habits fragment, the Smart TV Home Screen is becoming a powerful driver of UK entertainment choices, influencing how viewers engage with films both in cinemas and at home. According to research from LG Ad Solutions, the Home Screen is not only where audiences discover what to watch – it’s where they decide how and where to watch it.

Based on a study of over 1,000 UK connected TV users who go to the cinema, the findings underscore the Home Screen’s growing impact on both cinema attendance and at-home rentals and purchases:

93 per cent of cinema-goers have seen a new film promoted on their TV Home Screen

35 per cent say that promotion led them to go see it in cinemas (11 per cent higher for LG Smart TV users)

80 per cent have been reminded by a Home Screen promo that a film was available to rent or buy

56 per cent have rented or purchased a film after seeing it promoted at home

Beyond awareness, the research shows that Home Screen placements are driving high-intent actions:

52 per cent go on to watch the trailer

51 per cent search for more information

43 per cent discuss it with friends or family

TV remains the most influential channel for film discovery – cited by 68 per cent of respondents and outperforming social media ads by 15 points. The data also shows that 94 per cent of cinema-goers find Home Screen film promotions influential in their decision to visit a cinema.

The data also highlights when and how viewers make decisions. Some 81 per cent of cinema-goers look up showtimes and 57 per cent buy tickets at least one day before attending, presenting an opportunity for studios to reach audiences early with dynamic, location-aware messaging.

“The Smart TV Home Screen has become an important canvas for creative executions around film launches,” commented Sufyan Lakhana, AV Associate Director at Publicis Imagine. “It provides a premium, uncluttered environment where creative can land at a moment when families are open to discovery and storytelling.”

“Our research shows that the Smart TV Home Screen isn’t just a place where viewers start their entertainment journey, it’s where moviegoers are inspired to take action,” added Ben Orford, Head of Sales, Media & Entertainment Europe, LG Ad Solutions. “For studios and distributors, it represents a powerful touchpoint to influence decisions both in cinemas and at home and capture consumer attention at the intersection of discovery, intent, and action.”