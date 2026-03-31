Forecast: Online video, TV revenues over $1tn By 2030

According to data presented by Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, at the FED Show in Madrid, global traditional TV and online video revenues are set to exceed $1 trillion (€0.87tn) by 2030, marking a structural shift in the media and entertainment industry.

Omdia forecasts that total revenues will grow from $775 billion in 2025 to $1.03 trillion in 2030, with growth overwhelmingly driven by digital formats – and particularly advertising. Online video advertising will be the clear winner and will expand from $309 billion in 2025 to $540 billion in 2030, increasing its share of total revenues from 40 per cent to 53 per cent.

Within the online advertising segment, social video platforms such as Meta, TikTok and YouTube will play a decisive role, generating around $400 billion of total streaming advertising revenues by 2030.

This reflects a fundamental shift towards mobile-first, short-form, and highly personalised video experiences, where discovery algorithms and creator ecosystems are driving both engagement and monetisation at scale.

Online video subscription and transaction revenues are predicted to grow from $174 billion in 2025 to $216 billion in 2030. While still increasing, this segment is entering a more mature phase, with slower growth compared to advertising-led models.

Traditional segments continue to lose share. Linear TV advertising is expected to decline from $123 billion in 2025 to $113 billion by 2030, with its share falling from 16 per cent to 11 per cent. Pay-TV revenues (subscriptions and transactions) will also decrease, from $169 billion to $159 billion, reflecting ongoing cord-cutting and the continued migration of audiences toward digital platforms.

“The industry is undergoing a profound transformation,” commented Rua Aguete. “Social video advertising is becoming the dominant force, reshaping how content is consumed and monetized. Meanwhile, traditional models such as linear TV and pay TV are in structural decline.”

As the industry approaches the $1 trillion milestone, Omdia’s analysis shows that the balance of power is clearly shifting toward digital, with advertising—led by social video—at the center of future growth.