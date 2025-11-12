ITV launches Live Addressable +; TikTok partnership

ITV has announced the launch of its new addressable advertising product – Live Addressable +. Launched on stage at the ITV Palooza, ITV’s flagship commercial event, this development brings addressable targeting options to ITV’s live linear broadcast channels for the first time.

Exclusively bookable via Planet V, Live Addressable + will apply ITVs full suite of existing addressable capabilities across ITV’s live inventory on ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITV Quiz.

The thousands of targeting options available, in live linear television, will give advertisers the chance to reach viewers based on everything from life stage, income bracket, location and even auto purchase or shopping preferences by matching ITV’s first-party audience with Carwow or Tesco’s Clubcard databases via the ITV Retail Match product all built using privacy-by-design principles to protect viewers’ data.

Extending ITV’s addressable targeting to live broadcast channels brings makes campaigns considerably more powerful. In comparison to the start of 2025 it triples the amount of ITV viewing available as addressable advertising.

Ben Allen, ITV Director of Commercial Strategy and Trading, commented: “Since launching Planet V we’ve given brands the opportunity to define and target the audiences that are important to them through the power of TV advertising on VOD, and we’re thrilled to be bringing this opportunity to our most powerful live TV content with Live Addressable +. For advertisers that means both extended reach and targeting of a whole different audience as we bring addressable capabilities into live TV.”

Live Addressable + will be available as a standalone product within Planet V, ITV’s self-serve advertising platform.

Additionally, ITV has announced new partnership with TikTok Pulse Premiere, offering brand advertising opportunities to appear alongside some of ITV’s most popular content on the video-sharing platform.

The opportunity for advertisers will launch with the new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (November 16th), followed by Love Island All Stars, 6 Nations Rugby and Britain’s Got Talent in early 2026.

TikTok Pulse Premiere allows advertisers to place their ads directly next to ITV content on TikTok’s ‘For You’ page, the first feed users see when they open TikTok. Brands can buy advertising around content for a specific show directly from ITV handles rather than by genre, guaranteeing contextual relevance and extending their reach to an engaged audience of millions of viewers and fans through TikTok. ITV will be selling the advertising through BE Studio’s social and digital team.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio from ITV, commented: “We are always looking for ways to align our advertisers with our content across multiple channels and I’m thrilled to partner with TikTok Pulse Premiere to offer brands new and impactful ways to connect with our audiences. This partnership will be valuable for brands to make the most of ITV’s quality and brand safe content, driving active attention and building associations with iconic cultural moments.”

Kris Boger, General Manager, TikTok UK, Ireland & BeNeLux, Global Business Solutions, added: “We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with ITV and bring their beloved programming to TikTok Pulse Premiere. This collaboration gives advertisers a new way to amplify their impact – reaching engaged audiences through some of the UK’s most iconic shows, in the moments when attention is at its highest. By pairing ITV’s quality content with TikTok’s scale, we’re helping brands connect with culture in a powerful and authentic way.”