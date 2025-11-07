Survey: US seniors more confident on connected devices

A Cox Mobile survey, Connecting the Digital Dots: Online Habits and Safety Concerns Across Three Generations, reveals that US adults aged 65 and older are growing increasingly assured in their ability to navigate the digital world.

Nearly all respondents consider themselves to be somewhat to extremely digitally literate, using their connected devices for activities such as social media, streaming, online shopping, managing money and gaming. Furthermore, despite the rise of sophisticated cybersecurity threats, 62 per cent say they are confident in their ability to identify and avoid online scams and safety risks.

Seniors also faced more online security issues in the past year, encountering threats like phishing scams, malware, and data breaches at higher rates. Yet, 61 per cent of those who did experience a threat were able to mitigate the risk on their own, signaling a growing sense of digital confidence and capability.

Many are taking proactive measures to further protect themselves online, like creating strong, unique passwords (70 per cent), installing security software (63 per cent), enabling multi-factor authentication (60 per cent), removing unsafe apps/channels (51 per cent), and utilising app/device safety features (43 per cent). Additionally, more than half of the seniors surveyed said they would be open to learning more about online safety in a workshop.

This proactive approach to online safety may help alleviate the overwhelm of the sandwich generation – adults in their late 30s to 50s who are simultaneously supporting kids as well as aging parents.

While most (55 per cemt) agree they are confident in their aging parents’ ability to identify and avoid online scams, one-third say they discuss online safety with their parents several times a week or even daily.

Not Big on AI

Safety-conscious seniors have shied away from using generative AI. Some 42 per cent cite safety concerns, and 21 per cent cite a lack of transparency as the reasons they choose not to prompt. However, 49 per cent say they don’t know how to use generative AI and don’t care to learn.

Most seniors who use AI (28 per cent) do so to learn new things or find ideas for recipes, decorating, or grocery lists.

“Today’s seniors are rewriting the digital playbook,” commented Colleen Langner, Chief Residential Officer of Cox Communications. “They’re not just logging on, they’re leaning in. From managing money and streaming content to navigating cybersecurity risks with growing confidence, this generation is proving that digital literacy has no age limit. Their cautious approach to emerging tech like AI shows they’re not just connected, but they’re critically engaged.”