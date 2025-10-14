TiVo OS, Titan partner to streamline CTV ad buying

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership between its advertising division, Titan Ads, and TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi and a pioneer in entertainment technology.

The partnership is expected to enhance advertising effectiveness across both Titan OS and TiVo OS by offering advertisers one streamlined buying route, with standardised formats, to premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory. Through the integration, advertisers will benefit from incremental reach, deduplicated audiences, frequency capping and access to unique audience segments, with the goal of achieving greater efficiency and precision in their campaigns.

TiVo OS and Titan Ads will collaborate to maximise advertising opportunities across both platforms, providing advertisers with a single, streamlined route to engage audiences across multiple operating systems while simplifying access to premium CTV inventory. Outside of the UK, Titan Ads will serve as exclusive sales partner for the TiVo OS advertising inventory across select European markets.

Tim Edwards, COO of Titan OS, commented: “This partnership with TiVo marks an important milestone for the CTV industry. For too long, the market has been fragmented with too many platforms working in isolation. By combining forces, we are setting a new benchmark for collaboration – increasing efficiency for advertisers, improving the viewer experience, and paving the way for a more standardised future in Connected TV.”

Gabriel Cosgrave, General Manager, EMEA at Xperi, added: “By partnering with Titan OS, we’re further demonstrating our shared commitment to delivering value for advertisers and content partners through simplicity and scale, while offering a compelling and personalised consumer experience. Together, we are creating a smarter ecosystem that aligns with the industry’s call for more collaboration and less fragmentation, while unlocking new opportunities for monetisation and innovation.”

Driven by a mutual long-term vision for greater standardisation across CTV, the partnership between Titan OS and TiVo OS reaffirms each company’s role as enablers of a more transparent, efficient, and audience-driven advertising landscape, and reinforces their positions as leading independent European alternative platforms with a shared mission to simplify the CTV landscape for viewers, advertisers, and partners alike.