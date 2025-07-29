Data: Euro 2025 drives surge in ad-funded streaming

Yospace, a specialist in Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), reveals that it stitched 6 billion one-to-one addressable advertisements across the duration of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament – more than any previous men’s or women’s football event. Yospace saw 30,000 more ads stitched per day than during the men’s tournament last year. The amount of ads stitched for some rights-holders was double that of the last edition of the women’s tournament in 2022.

The data comes from 57 live streams with dynamic ad insertion, monetised by Yospace across three continents.

“It’s been an incredible tournament, and huge congratulations to the Lionesses for lifting the trophy again,” commented Tim Sewell, CEO at Yospace. “The rise of the women’s game is happening alongside a continuing rise in ad-supported streaming, meaning that Yospace stitched more ads during the tournament period than the men’s edition last year. Our job is to help ensure that every moment of engagement becomes a moment of monetisation for rights-holders – at scale, in real time, across any device.”

Dramatic Final demonstrates the complexity of monetising tournament football

In a final that pitted the current holders against the world champions, the result went down to the wire with a penalty shoot-out. The match began slowly in terms of audience size, hitting an early peak with Spain’s opening goal in the 25th minute, which, within 60 seconds, drove a 17 per cent increase in stream starts. Half of these came from mobile as casual observers tuned in to catch the replay.

There was another boost in viewers following England’s equaliser in the 57th minute, which drove a 57 per cent increase in stream starts within 60 seconds, highlighting the importance of the broadest possible device support for advertising-enabled streams. Audiences continued to grow steadily throughout the second half and onwards into extra-time and penalties.

By the end of the penalty shoot-out, which delivered edge-of-the-seat drama as England retained their Women’s Euro title, the audience had trebled compared to kick-off. As a result, the match delivered three high value ad breaks that were not scheduled in advance – at the conclusion of penalties, immediately prior to extra-time, and at full-time of normal play. The latter would usually have seen a drop-off in viewers if the game had been decided in normal time.

Yospace’s Prefetch solution was applied to maximise ad revenues, calculating the amount of ad requests that the adtech ecosystem could handle at any given moment and providing it with the time it needed to deliver maximum value for each individual request.

After the win, there was an afterglow effect in which audiences were glued to their screens to enjoy the celebrations. The ad break after the trophy lift had more viewers than the one immediately before kick-off, over two hours earlier.

“It’s no secret that monetising live sports at scale is challenging,” added Sewell. “Achieving the highest possible ad revenues at mass scale, while managing huge fluctuations in audience size and devices takes the challenge to a new level. In such an environment, Yospace’s decade and more of dynamic ad insertion expertise really shines through.”