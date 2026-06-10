Ecoflow X launches as experimentation arm for sustainability

Accedo, Humans not Robots, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) have announced the launch of Ecoflow X. Formerly an IBC Accelerator project, Ecoflow, the initiative has launched as an independent entity to function as an experimentation arm for sustainability, branded as Ecoflow X.

Ecoflow X focuses on technical validation and operational insights across the entire streaming value chain. By connecting technology vendors and media companies, the initiative will develop practical tools and experiments to understand and reduce environmental impact. This includes the creation of a sustainability observability framework, a standardised collection of energy-related signals, scenarios, and dashboards across streaming workflows.

The group also plans to experiment with digital twins to enhance modelling and simulation capabilities for forecasting and testing energy optimisation strategies, as well as leveraging agentic AI operational recommendations to provide real-time analysis and corrective actions to optimise streaming operations.

François Polarczyk, Sustainability Director, Accedo, commented: “Ecoflow X was created to make sustainability something the industry actually does, not just talks about. What started as an IBC accelerator project has gained traction and interest, now we need to involve people across the industry to help us create the practical tools to help the entire industry become more sustainable, right across the chain.”

Kristan Bullett, Founder and CEO, Humans Not Robots, said: “Our mission has always been to help businesses adopt practices that are not only more sustainable, but also cost-effective. By turning what we started with Ecoflow into an independent entity, I believe we will start to see much more tangible progress building on those initial projects, to the benefit of the entire industry and the planet.”

Ian Nock, Chair of the IET Media Technical Network, added: “We see Ecoflow as a valuable initiative in ensuring that, as we meet the entertainment needs of the world, we do so using the best engineering solutions with a clear foundation in sustainability.”

Founded by Accedo, Humans Not Robots, ITV, and the IET, foundational contributors include the DTG, EBU, Channel 4, Quortex and Fairmile West, with observing partners including DIMPACT, UKTV and Bouygues Telecom. As an industry-wide initiative, Ecoflow X is seeking participants from across the industry to help define the group’s long-term goals, provide data, define challenges, or provide supporting technologies, time and expertise.