Love Island returns with 2.1m views

ITV has reported that the debut of its thirteenth season of Love Island attracted a consolidated 2.1 million viewers, up on the most recent Love Island All Stars series.

Love Island, the popular reality dating series, continues to generate ITV’s biggest 16-34 audience of the year, currently averaging 0.7 million viewers in this demographic.

Meanwhile the new companion show The Debrief launched with 425,000 viewers. The new format, which reunites ‘The Big Three’ of Toni Laites, Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet, is ITV2’s biggest programme of the year outside of the regular Love Island and All Stars series.

So far in 2026 Love Island and Love Island All Stars has generated 17.6 million streams on ITVX.