LBG Media, the social media business has reported its half-year results (to March 31st) on June 9, showing group revenues grew 19 per cent (22 per cent at constant currency) to £52.4 million (€60.7m), driven by Direct revenues, which grew 95 per cent to £37.6 million.

The company said it ended the half-year with net cash of £28.4 million which “supports organic investment and acquisitions where we see a compelling strategic fit”. The company added that its use of generative AI delivered productivity gains and client engagement, including proprietary tools Mission Control and LAD Radar to track content performance and identify emerging cultural trends.

“Unparalleled engagement and reach for our culturally relevant and commercially effective content: global audience of c.500 million offering blue-chip clients access to the hard-to-reach young adult audience,” said the company.

Earlier this year LBG Media raised revenue guidance and lowered Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to £110 million and £22 million respectively as a result of higher Direct growth and a continued decline in Indirect revenues. However, it has modified those expectations, saying: “While Direct continues to see a healthy pipeline and improving deal margins, the trends in Indirect have not stabilised as quickly as anticipated. As a result, the Board now expects FY26 revenue of £100 million to £107 million and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of £15-£20 million.”

“Our 2026 financial year is a year of transition, towards long-term value. While our strategy to drive repeatable revenue growth is making good progress – with our Direct revenue streams almost doubling in 1H26 – our Indirect business was hit harder than expected. As a result, we have lowered our forecasts for FY26 and made changes to stabilise our Web business, alongside our steps to capture the further opportunity in our Direct markets,” commented CEO Solly Solomou. “LBG Media’s planned shift to more predictable Direct revenues with greater visibility on earnings is accelerating. We are seeing an increasing share of wallet from large blue-chip clients, who see our relevant and engaging content on premium digital platforms as an effective way to reach young adults.”