Apple TV on Titan OS across Europe, LatAm

Titan OS, the technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a partnership to bring the Apple TV streaming service to Titan OS powered smart TVs across Europe and Latin America.

Starting this June, Apple TV will be accessible on select Philips TV models from the 2025 range and successive years, including those with AirPlay support in Latin America and Europe. Further TV brands and models are expected to be integrated in the near future.

Apple TV offers a library of drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment – features thousands of hours of Apple Originals with new releases weekly and no ads. Popular series include Pluribus, Widow’s Bay, Severance, Shrinking, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso and many more, whilst Apple Original Films include the record-breaking and Academy Award-winning feature F1: The Movie. The service supports family sharing for up to six users per subscription and features a user-friendly interface.

“With Apple TV coming to Titan OS, we have reached a milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to households worldwide,” commented Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS. “Viewers will now have effortless access to one of the most compelling content libraries directly from their smart TV homepage.”