Magnite, Viasat bring programmatic ads to in-flight screens

Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a partnership with Viasat Aviation, an in-flight connectivity player behind Viasat Ads. This collaboration brings programmatic advertising to in-flight Wi-Fi and entertainment, giving brands and ad buyers scaled access to engaged audiences in the sky.

Viasat powers in-flight connectivity and digital entertainment services across passenger devices and onboard platforms. Its technology is used by over 60 airlines on over 4,000 aircraft worldwide. Viasat Ads delivers advertising experiences at scale by offering inventory across multiple airlines, monetising airlines’ in-flight media with dynamic ad targeting by route, destination and events.

Magnite’s programmatic infrastructure will allow advertisers working with Viasat Ads to seamlessly reach travellers across Viasat’s in-flight ecosystem, including seat-back entertainment screens and personal devices accessed via onboard Wi-Fi with a streamlined user experience, enabling consistent ad formatting, reliable measurement, and premium visibility in a brand-safe and high-attention environment.

“As brands increasingly seek high-quality environments that deliver both scale and attention, in-flight screens and personal devices are emerging as some of the most valuable untapped digital advertising environments,” commented Leon Siotis, SVP, Business Development, International, Magnite. “With millions of highly engaged travelers spending extended periods of uninterrupted time in the air, brands now have a unique opportunity to connect with audiences in a premium, immersive setting that few other channels can replicate.”

Ragu Kamakshisundaram, Viasat’s Vice President, Media and Monetisation, added: “With this launch of programmatic advertising in the sky, we are bringing in-flight media to the real-time world of ad buying. Instead of long planning cycles to integrate advertisements into airline content management systems, advertisers can now reach the flying traveler instantly. By combining our leading brand-safe in-flight advertising platform with Magnite’s programmatic expertise, we are creating new opportunities for brands and airlines to connect with passengers in the air.