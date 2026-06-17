Research: 2 in 3 fans will connect to venue WiFi this World Cup

For the millions of fans heading to pubs and bars to watch the World Cup this summer, staying connected is now as central to the experience as the match itself. Research from Sky Business finds that nearly two in three (62 per cent) fans attending a venue plan to connect to WiFi, and for 25 to 34-year olds, the figure rises to 71 per cent, where being connected is a defining part of how they share and experience the game.

With fans expecting to spend an average of £52 per game at a hospitality venue, operators who get the experience right stand to benefit significantly from one of the biggest sporting events of the decade.

Connectivity at the heart of the fan experience

The research reveals just how central WiFi has become to the way fans engage with the World Cup. Of those who plan to connect to a venue’s WiFi, 38 per cent will use it to chat to friends and family about the game, 33 per cent will be checking social media to follow live reactions, and 30 per cent will be looking up match information such as line-ups and statistics.

Nearly one in three (29 per cent) fans say a reliable WiFi connection is an important factor for venues to get right when showing live games during the World Cup, ranking it above air conditioning (19 per cent). And for hospitality decision makers, the message is clear: 76 per cent say the importance of connectivity at their venue has increased since previous World Cups.

Previous Sky research shows 60 per cent of fans expect to hear commentary when watching live sport in pubs and bars, but this latest data underlines just how critical connectivity is, with 13 per cent of fans saying a WiFi outage would be their biggest nightmare, more than double the 5 per cent who chose losing sound.

Damian Saunders, Managing Director at Sky Business, commented: “At Sky, delivering standout sporting experiences is central to what we do, and our Sky Business customers are at the heart of bringing those moments to life. The World Cup is a huge moment for hospitality, it’s a time to draw in the crowds and turn every match into an enjoyable, shared experience. Our research shows that strong, reliable WiFi is now essential not just for businesses, but for fans too, powering how supporters connect, share and celebrate the moments that matter most, together.”