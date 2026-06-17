beIN extends Wimbledon rights across MENA

beIN Media Group, the sports, entertainment and media group, has announced the renewal of its partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, securing its exclusive broadcast rights to The Championships, Wimbledon across 24 territories in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region until 2030.

beIN Sports, the Group’s flagship sports network, will provide live and exclusive coverage of The Championships in MENA. Fans can also stream every match live or on demand via the Group’s OTT platforms, TOD by beIN and beIN Connect, allowing them to watch whenever and wherever they choose.

The new agreement further strengthens beIN Sports’ premium global tennis portfolio, with exclusive rights to all four Grand Slam tournaments in MENA, while also serving as the exclusive broadcaster of Wimbledon in France.

Mohammed Al-Derham, Director of Media Rights at beIN MENA, commented: “Wimbledon is one of the most recognisable sporting events in the world and we are delighted to continue working closely with the All England Club, one of our most valued long-term partners, to bring this

prestigious and much-loved tournament to fans across MENA. The agreement further strengthens beIN’s premium global sports offering and underlines our commitment to delivering world-class coverage to audiences across our territories.”

Paul Davies, Associate Director, Broadcast, Production and Media Rights at the All England Club, added: “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with beIN Media Group, which today stands among the All England Club’s most significant broadcast partners

worldwide. Through its continued coverage of The Championships across key markets, including France and the Middle East and North Africa, beIN has established a strong track record of delivering high-quality coverage and connecting Wimbledon with audiences across multiple

territories. Its extensive multi-platform distribution across broadcast and streaming services ensures fans can follow Wimbledon wherever and however they choose. We look forward to building on our successful collaboration with beIN as we continue to grow the reach and appeal of The Championships and deliver the unique experience of Wimbledon to audiences across the region for years to come.”

beIN Sports coverage of Wimbledon 2026, will feature match broadcasts, expert analysis, daily highlights, and on-site reporting from London. Additionally, beIN Sports will dedicate five channels exclusively to Wimbledon, with commentary available in Arabic, English, and French.

Wimbledon coverage will be available to beIN subscribers across the following 24 MENA territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.

Coverage begins with the Qualifying Competition from June 22nd-25th at the Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre, Roehampton, The main tournament begins on June 29th.