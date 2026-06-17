EBU, EOC extend European Games partnership

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) have strengthened their partnership for the European Games through 2031, reinforcing their shared commitment to bringing the Road to LA28 and Brisbane 2032 to audiences across Europe and beyond.

Central to that journey will be the fourth edition of the European Games, which will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from June 16th–27th 2027. The Games will bring together the continent’s top athletes across 26 sports and provide a showcase for emerging sporting talent.

The European Games occupy a unique place in the Olympic cycle, with Istanbul 2027 expected to offer more than 100 direct Olympic qualification places, alongside ranking points across a wide range of sports. With qualification opportunities across a record number of Olympic sports, next year’s European Games will set a new benchmark in Olympic qualification for LA28.

The extended partnership also creates a long-term framework spanning two Olympic Games cycles. As Olympic Media Rights Holders for LA28 and Brisbane 2032, EBU Members will be able to follow athletes’ stories from qualification through to the Olympic Games themselves, providing audiences with a unique window into the journey to both Los Angeles and Brisbane.

Under the enhanced agreement, the EBU will continue to provide media rights distribution, with EBU Members and partner broadcasters expected to bring extensive free-to-air coverage of the European Games to audiences across Europe. Eurovision Sport, the EBU’s free streaming platform, will also offer comprehensive complementary coverage to fans worldwide.

EOC CEO, Jan Lehmann, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the EBU and ensure that Istanbul 2027 reaches audiences right across Europe. The European Games bring together the continent’s finest athletes at a critical moment on the road to LA28, and it is essential that their performances are showcased on free-to-air television for fans everywhere to follow and enjoy. ‘Europe – United by Sport’ is more than the EOC’s guiding principle; it is the commitment that drives everything we do. With the EBU as our broadcast partner, we are confident that Istanbul 2027 will live up to that promise, bringing Europe together around its athletes and delivering the platform their performances merit. Reaching fans through both free-to-air television and digital streaming, this partnership ensures that no moment of Istanbul 2027 goes unseen.”

Andreas Aristodemou, Director of Olympics, EBU Sport, added: “The European Games have become one of the most important milestones on the road to the Olympic Games, bringing together Europe’s best sporting talent at a defining moment in their Olympic journey. Extending this partnership through 2031 reflects our shared ambition to give the event and its athletes the visibility they deserve. EBU Members play a vital role in connecting audiences with Olympic sports throughout the year, following athletes’ journeys from European and World Championships through to the Olympic Games themselves. This agreement allows us to continue telling those stories across two Olympic cycles, from the road to LA28 through to Brisbane 2032. Together with our streaming platform Eurovision Sport, our Members will provide unparalleled visibility for athletes, sports and federations through comprehensive free-to-air and digital coverage of Istanbul 2027, ensuring audiences can follow Europe’s next generation of Olympic athletes as they pursue Olympic qualification.”

The sports line-up is as follows: Archery, Athletics, Aquatics, Badminton, Basketball 3×3, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Coastal Rowing, Fencing, Gymnastics, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Modern Pentathlon, Muaythai, Padel, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Squash, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.