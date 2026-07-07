AMC Global Media – UK has announced that the dedicated The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel is now available on ITVX. The channel, making its FAST debut, offers a continuous stream of episodes from one of television’s most iconic and enduring franchises.

Tom Keaveney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, AMC Global Media – UK, commented: “Following our announcement in June, we’re pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel to audiences on ITVX. This reflects our approach to expanding access to premium content through free, ad-supported environments, working with platform partners to connect our brands with audiences in new and accessible ways.”

Lucy Halliday, Vice President, Business Development International, AMC Global Media, said: “This launch reflects strong collaboration with ITVX and our focus on building effective distribution for our brands at scale. By combining a globally recognised franchise with ITVX’s reach, we are creating new opportunities for audiences to discover and engage with The Walking Dead Universe.”

Craig Morris, Director of Channels, ITVX & Acquisitions, added : “We’re pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe to ITVX through this new FAST channel. It adds a globally recognised franchise to our growing FAST portfolio and further strengthens ITVX’s free, ad-supported streaming offer for UK viewers.”