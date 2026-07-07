BBC: England v Mexico sets multiple audience records

England’s 3-2 World Cup triumph over Mexico in the early hours of July 6th sparked the biggest day ever recorded for BBC iPlayer, for the BBC Sport website and app and for BBC Sport’s social video views, as millions of fans turned to the BBC to follow a night of dramatic football.

The Round of 16 victory – which saw Jude Bellingham score twice and Harry Kane fire home what proved to be the decisive penalty – also delivered record-breaking audiences across BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with supporters staying up into the early hours or catching up on the drama the following morning.

Despite a one-hour delayed kick-off and a 2am BST start, England’s victory attracted a peak live audience of 9.1 million on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with an average audience of 7.8 million as viewers watching as England progressed into the World Cup quarter-finals.

The match drew in the biggest television audience ever for a live UK broadcast at that hour (between 2am-4am BST). The historic audience was more than triple the previous overnight record set at that time which was during the Rio 2016 Olympics, when over 3 million stayed awake to witness Mo Farah’s 10,000m gold medal triumph alongside Jessica Ennis-Hill’s and Greg Rutherford’s medal-winning performances.

The night sparked a huge surge in digital audiences, with England’s dramatic route to the quarter-finals generating 11.6 million requests across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app, once again becoming the highest of any major football tournament on the BBC. This contributed to BBC iPlayer’s biggest ever day on record yesterday with 48million requests for World Cup and other BBC content across the board. BT also recorded record traffic to the BBC.

Some 15 million unique visitors came to the BBC’s website and app, also making it the biggest day on record for both platforms. BBC Sport’s live text coverage page was viewed more than 18.6 million times globally, including 13.3 million views in the UK, demonstrating audiences’ appetite for live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the night.

The match also became the biggest single day ever for BBC Sport across social media. BBC Sport recorded more than 330 million video views across its social platforms, the highest daily total in its history. More than 65 million of those views came from Kane’s viral post-match interview with BBC Sport’s Kelly Somers, in which the England captain had lost his voice after celebrating by singing the tournament’s unofficial anthem, Oasis’ Wonderwall. The day’s second most-watched clip captured BBC pundits Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Joe Hart struggling to contain their laughter as they reacted to Kane’s memorable interview.

The BBC’s UHD coverage continued to attract large audiences, with 1.3 million UHD streams, with over 680k concurrent at its peak on BBC iPlayer.

The match also proved a success among audiences catching up the following morning. The BBC’s highlights have been streamed a record 5.9 million times on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and on BBC Football YouTube channel.

For those unable to stay awake through the early hours, the BBC’s exclusive full rerun of the match on BBC Two also attracted significant audiences, delivering a peak audience of 1.1 million and an average audience of 900,000 as fans relived England’s nail-biting victory after waking up.

England’s World Cup journey continues on July 11th at 10pm, when the Three Lions face Norway. Live radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, presented by Mark Chapman in Miami, alongside coverage across the BBC Sport website, app, live pages and social media channels.

BBC Director of Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, commented: “These are phenomenal figures and a brilliant reflection of what happens when the nation comes together behind England. Millions of fans sacrificed a night’s sleep to witness an unforgettable World Cup victory, while millions more caught up as soon as they woke up. It was one of those truly special sporting moments that people simply couldn’t afford to miss. From watching live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer to through BBC Sport’s live pages, highlights, app and social channels, audiences turned to the BBC in record numbers to experience the drama however they wanted. And with England now just two wins away from the World Cup Final, we’re looking forward to bringing audiences every moment of what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in this historic journey”.