SpaceX: Half-year launch records broken

SpaceX, in the January 1st to June 30th 2026 period, has had its best-ever half-year in terms of launch numbers.

In 2025, for the complete 12 months, SpaceX launched 3,180 Starlink satellites, and 1,489 in the January-June half-year. In the first half of 2026 alone, the company launched 1,589 satellites — 100 more than the same period in 2025, suggesting that there’s still plenty of enthusiasm from the company to move into positive territory.

The H1 numbers suggest that in the 2026 full year, the prospects of more than 3,000 satellites being launched is more than likely.

To date, SpaceX has not benefited from the addition of its massive Starship in terms of launching satellites. Starship is capable of carrying around 100 satellite with each flight.

Last week, SpaceX ran a test firing of six of the Starship engines ahead of a 13th test launch expected during the next few weeks.