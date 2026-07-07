Netflix signs multiple digital publisher content deals

Netflix has announced partnerships with a number of digital publishers to bring fan-favourite videos to members in the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Spanning food, travel, fashion, entertainment, design, wellness and more, the collection – launching on August 3rd – seeks to complement Netflix’s entertainment ecosystem that also includes live events, mobile clips, games and podcasts.

Content from partners in this first wave will include series and videos from brands including:

BuzzFeed Studios: A*Pop, BuzzFeed Celeb, Cocoa Butter, Pero Like, Tasty

A*Pop, BuzzFeed Celeb, Cocoa Butter, Pero Like, Tasty Condé Nast: Allure, Architectural Digest (AD), Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Epicurious, Glamour, House & Garden, Self, Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired, World of Interiors

Allure, Architectural Digest (AD), Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Epicurious, Glamour, House & Garden, Self, Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired, World of Interiors Hearst Magazines: Cosmopolitan, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Women’s Health, Town & Country, Delish, Good Housekeeping

Cosmopolitan, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Women’s Health, Town & Country, Delish, Good Housekeeping PMX, a subdivision of Penske Media: Billboard, Eater, Indiewire, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety

Billboard, Eater, Indiewire, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety People Inc.: Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, InStyle, PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure

Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, InStyle, PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure Tastemade: Tastemade

Subscribers will be able to access a mix of licensed archival and ongoing series such as BuzzFeed Celeb’s 30 Questions, Tasty Recipes, Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector (pictured), AD’s Walking Tour, Elle’s Where is the Lie, Harper’s Bazaar’s Burning Questions, Billboard’s 24 Hrs With, Variety’s How Well Do They Know?, PEOPLE’s My Life in Pictures, Travel + Leisure’s Travel Unfiltered, Tastemade’s Struggle Meals, and many more.

Discoverable directly from the Netflix homepage, these videos will range from 3-minute-quick hits to 20-minute episodes and offer new ways to discover travel inspiration, cooking ideas, fashion trends, celebrity profiles, home and gardening tips, viral conversations and more.

“Members don’t just want to watch a show or film and move on – they want to keep exploring the stories and personalities they love long after the final credits roll. These partnerships help us deepen fandom and create more ways for members to carry those stories with them throughout their day,” commented John Derderian, Vice President, Animation Series + Kids & Family TV overseeing this initiative.