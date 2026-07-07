Titan OS brings 30 Radial FAST Channels to Europe

Titan OS, the independent European technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a content partnership with Radial Entertainment to bring 30 FST channels to all Titan OS-powered devices, including TVs from Philips, AOC, JVC, Vestel, and Sharp, across key European markets.

The agreement expands Titan OS’ FAST channel lineup in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordics, giving viewers access to a range of free entertainment spanning scripted series, true crime, anime, food, lifestyle and pop culture programming.

The new channel offering includes titles and brands such as Z Nation, Iron Chef, Hot Ones (pictured), Kim’s Convenience, Forensic Files, Beyblade and Andromeda. Channels will be available through local feeds, with localised language options or subtitles depending on the market.

“Radial Entertainment brings together a strong, highly recognisable content portfolio that fits perfectly with our mission to make great entertainment easier to discover on TV,” commented Anna Campistol, FAST Channel Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “By launching these channels across all Titan OS devices in major European markets, we are giving viewers even more choice while helping content partners expand their reach through a premium, independent European TV platform.”

“Expanding FilmRise channels to international audiences is one of Radial’s biggest priorities right now, and Titan OS is an outstanding partner for that growth across Europe with their strong smart TV footprint in key markets,” added Alejandro Veciana, Senior Manager of International Sales and Distribution at Radial Entertainment. “Both companies see localisation as essential to making international expansion work for viewers — which is why this rollout puts fan-favourites like Hot Ones, Forensic Files and Z Nation in front of audiences across seven markets with local feeds and language options tailored to each. That’s exactly the kind of cross-border momentum we’re building toward globally.”