Research: Brits say no to World Cup half-time show

Research from LoopMe reveals that UK broadcasters’ concerns around whether to air the live half-time entertainment show at this year’s FIFA World Cup Final (on July 19th), are well-placed. The show – which is set to feature Madonna, Shakira and BTS – has prompted debate about the direction of footballing media coverage, with some broadcasters expected to focus on punditry despite the concert being shown.

The study of 43,663 UK adults by AI-powered advertising technology company LoopMe found that 89 per cent have no interest in watching a live half-time entertainment show during the final. Among those with a strong opinion, sceptics outnumber supporters by more than two to one. The most commonly cited concern is that a show would risk turning the occasion into an entertainment spectacle (17 per cent), while 11 per cent believe it would simply distract from the football.

The prospect of an extended break is a further pressure point. The 2025 Club World Cup Final’s interval ran to over 24 minutes, and four in ten UK adults (41 per cent) say they would be frustrated by or prefer to avoid a half-time break exceeding 15 minutes.

The data is food for thought for both broadcasters striving to maintain viewership figures and the advertisers investing in campaigns to make the most of the tournament. For advertisers, the data also points to a broader attention challenge that would face any half-time activation. The most common fan behaviour during a football interval is already switching off entirely (32 per cent), ahead of getting food and drinks (27 per cent) and taking a toilet break (22 per cent).

For those asking whether a half-time show might draw in new audiences, the viewing intention data offers a cautious answer. More than a third (35 per cent) of adults would be less likely to watch half-time coverage if a live show were introduced, compared to just 15 per cent who would be more likely. Half say it would make no difference.

The gender split is notable for broadcasters and brands. Men are significantly more resistant – 41 per cent would be less likely to watch half-time coverage featuring a live show, compared to 32 per cent of women. Men strongly favour punditry (28 per cent vs 18 per cent for women), while women lean towards live music (26 per cent vs 19 per cent for men).

When it comes to age, interest in a half-time show is highest among 18-24 year-olds (16 per cent), falling steadily to 9 per cent among 55-64s, suggesting the show’s most receptive audience are younger viewers.

Sarah Tims, AVP Marketing at LoopMe, commented: “The data is clear that most UK fans are not interested in a half-time show. But that doesn’t mean there is no opportunity. Younger audiences and women show more openness to live entertainment at half-time, and that is where the smart money should focus. For brands and broadcasters, knowing where the genuine appetite sits and targeting accordingly will be the difference between a smart campaign and a wasted one.”