Poland: Canal+ scores exclusive LaLiga rights

LaLiga and Canal+ Polska have signed a new audiovisual rights agreement under which CANAL+ will become the exclusive broadcaster of LaLiga EA Sports top-flight football in Poland for the next five seasons through to 2030/31.

Under the agreement, football fans in Poland will be able to watch all LaLiga matches live on Canal+ sports channels and via the Canal+ streaming service. The new season kicks off on August 14th. From the opening matchdays, Canal+ viewers will be able to follow every team and every narrative as it develops, from the battle at the top of the table to the return of historic clubs and the regional rivalries that make Spanish football one of the most compelling competitions in world football.

Canal+ has previously brought LaLiga to fans in Poland. From the 2026/27 season, however, the new agreement establishes Canal+ as the exclusive broadcaster of the competition in Poland until the end of the 2030/31 season. LaLiga is also broadcast by Canal+ Group in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti.

“Our goal is to further strengthen Canal+’s position as the first-choice channel for sports fans. We consistently invest in developing our sports offering, focusing on high-quality, diverse competitions and delivering top sporting excitement to viewers, and securing the rights to broadcast all LaLiga matches is another example of this,” said Edyta Sadowska, President and CEO of Canal+ Polska.

The agreement strengthens the relationship between LaLiga and Canal+ Polska, one of Poland’s leading audiovisual platforms and part of Canal+ Group, which has a strong presence across Europe. The addition of exclusive LaLiga EA Sports rights enhances Canal+’s premium sports portfolio in Poland, which already includes major competitions such as UEFA Champions League, PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa and the Premier League.

“Canal+ has extensive experience in premium sports broadcasting and a deep understanding of the Polish market. This new direct agreement reflects our confidence in Canal+ as the right partner to continue growing LaLiga EA Sports in Poland, offering fans comprehensive coverage, high production quality and engaging storytelling around the competition,” added Rebeca Díaz, Global Media Rights Director at LaLiga.

All LALIGA matches will be available as part of the new Canal+ ULTRA offer, which provides access to Canal+’s full sports rights portfolio. The offer will be available to both new and existing Canal+ customers using either television or the Canal+ streaming service.

Canal+ has also confirmed that it will bring back Hola LALIGA! a dedicated magazine show dedicated to Spanish football. The show will air weekly during the season.