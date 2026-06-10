Netflix refreshes mobile experience for APAC users

At its first APAC Product Innovation Showcase, Netflix announced updates across mobile, curated collections and games that it says will make its service “more personal and more fun to use” — including a refreshed mobile experience and a new KPop Demon Hunters game collection launching on Netflix Playground.

Netflix’s new mobile experience will roll out to members in Korea and Japan this July, and is available already in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, India, and Malaysia, with more countries across APAC to follow soon.

The updated mobile app introduces Clips, a new vertical video feed (first announced in April) designed for the in-between moments of the day, along with streamlined navigation that makes it easier to find something to watch or play. Members can watch clips, add titles to ‘My List’, share moments with friends, or jump to a title’s page and click play. Similar to the rest of the Netflix experience, the feed is personalised based on what each member watches and interacts with.

“Innovation has to play a very important role at a company bringing beloved entertainment to nearly a billion people around the world,” commented Netflix Chief Product & Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone. “By continuing to meet member preferences, enabling new entertainment formats, and giving creators tools that expand how they bring their stories to life, we become a must-have destination for engaging locally and globally relevant entertainment engaging locally and globally relevant entertainment.”

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to test themed ‘Clip’ collections, allowing members to explore curated sets of clips by mood or genre — from reality TV moments and behind-the-scenes content to podcast snippets.

Netflix Playground Expands the Games Vision

Lisa Burgess, General Manager, Games Studio at Netflix, explained that the mission for games is an extension of Netflix’s overall mission to entertain the world. “For a long time, that really meant through series and films. But entertainment has evolved, and today more than 3 billion people around the world play games. Games are one of the primary ways people relax, connect and experience stories. Our vision is to make the Netflix membership more valuable by allowing members not only to watch great stories, but also to play in them,” she said.

A key part of that vision is Netflix Playground, a dedicated space for kids’ games and experiences within Netflix Games. On June 20th, KPop Demon Hunters joins Playground with a brand‑new collection of six minigames, giving kids another way to step into that world and play alongside the heroes they love.

Included with all Netflix memberships, Playground is completely free of ads and in-game transactions, and designed as a natural extension of Netflix’s kids profiles and curation. As Playground begins rolling out globally, its catalogue will keep growing with more titles based on kids series, films and characters, as well as new interactive formats.

Curated Collections

Netflix also uses curated rows and themed pages to help members find their next watch through a lens they already love — from global moments like holidays and astrology, to regional moments such as Diwali in India and Golden Week in Japan.

One recent example is Watch Your Favourite Books, a new global hub that turns your homepage into a dedicated space for book lovers to explore adaptations.

“Underneath all of that, we start from the same place — thinking carefully about how to represent each story authentically. Same great title, introduced to you in a way that’s meant for you specifically. Because a recommendation is only as good as your ability to recognise it’s for you,” said Eugenie Yeo, Senior Director, Product Merchandising for Asia Pacific at Netflix. “Our job is to blend smart recommendations with real human understanding of what matters to members, so that finding something to watch feels easy, and even fun.”