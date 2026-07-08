wedotv FAST channels launch on TiVo OS in Europe

wedotv, the streaming channel provider and distributor, has struck a distribution agreement with TiVo to be part of TiVo Channels, the free, ad-supported streaming content network integrated directly into the TiVo OS interface. Under the terms of the agreement, TiVo Channels will initially include eight of wedotv’s FAST channels, as well as making the wedotv streaming app available across TiVo’s European connected TV and automotive platforms.

Beginning immediately , the first of a two phase roll out will kick off with wedotv Movies, launching in the UK, Germany and Italy. wedotv Big Stories and the single IP channel wedotv: Legacy, featuring the popular South African drama series Legacy, will also be available in the UK. In Germany, wedotv True Stories and wedotv Sports will be available, as will wedotv Cars in France and wedotv Amor, featuring a range of telenovelas, in Spain. France, Italy and Spain will also get wedotv’s time2Rlx channel, which features relaxing scenery and an ambient soundtrack.

“We’re very pleased to expand wedotv’s European footprint through this agreement with TiVo, a company whose innovation helped lay the foundation for today’s streaming television landscape,” commented Iza Piotrowska, SVP, Global Business Development, wedotv. . “As audiences continue to embrace free streaming services across connected TV platforms, this partnership creates even more opportunities for viewers throughout Europe to discover wedotv’s premium entertainment channels and curated programming at no cost. TiVo’s longstanding reputation for innovation and user engagement makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow wedotv’s reach and accessibility around the world.”

Stephane David, senior director, content partnerships and business development at TiVo added: “We’re delighted to welcome wedotv to TiVo Channels, adding a strong mix of popular FAST channels that makes our free streaming experience even richer for viewers across Europe. Because TiVo Channels is built directly into the user experience, it’s simple for audiences to discover and start watching great content straight away. And with this partnership extending into our in-car entertainment platforms, we’re also helping bring that same free, high-quality viewing experience into the vehicle.”

In addition to the FAST channels, the wedotv app is available on Powered by TiVo Smart TVs and Streaming Media devices and on the DTS AutoStage Video Service which is used by multiple major automotive OEMs to power their in-car video services.

Additional wedotv channels will roll out to Powered by TiVo platforms in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and France later this summer.