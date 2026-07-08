Mediapro suffers biggest ever loss

Mediapro has reported the largest loss in its history after carrying out a sweeping balance sheet review that resulted in write-downs approaching €300 million, marking the end of the Tatxo Benet era and the beginning of a major financial reset for the Spanish audiovisual group.

The losses were not primarily driven by day-to-day operations but by a strategic decision taken by the new management team to clean up the company’s balance sheet. The exercise involved substantial provisions against underperforming investments and unsuccessful projects launched during Benet’s tenure as chairman.

The accounting adjustments also had a significant impact on EBITDA, which fell sharply during the year, highlighting the scale of the restructuring effort.

Industry sources describe the move as a one-off financial reset designed to remove legacy assets and projects that were no longer expected to generate future returns. By recognising the impairments in a single financial year, Mediapro is seeking to present a clearer picture of its underlying business and create a stronger foundation for future growth.

The results coincide with a period of significant change for the company. Benet, who co-founded Mediapro alongside Jaume Roures and Gerard Romy, formally exited the group this year after selling his remaining stake and stepping down from the vice-chairmanship.

For decades, Benet played a central role in transforming Mediapro into one of Europe’s largest audiovisual production and sports rights companies. However, the latest write-downs suggest that the new leadership has reassessed a number of investments made during that period and opted to absorb their financial impact immediately.

The losses come at a challenging time for the wider media industry, which continues to adapt to the rapid growth of streaming platforms, changing viewing habits and increasing competition for premium sports rights.

Despite the scale of the reported loss, the balance sheet clean-up is likely to be viewed as a necessary step by investors and creditors, as it removes uncertainty surrounding legacy assets and allows management to focus on the group’s future strategy.

Mediapro has undergone significant changes in recent years, including management restructuring, cost-cutting measures and a renewed focus on operational efficiency as it seeks to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive global audiovisual market.