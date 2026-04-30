Netflix enhances mobile experience; launches Clips

Netflix is rolling out out a new mobile experience that it says makes it faster, easier and more fun to find something to watch, listen to, or play. The new design puts personalised content suggestions front and centre, with streamlined navigation and a visual, vertical discovery experience.

Netflix is also introducing Clips, a new vertical video feed designed for phones. Netflix describes the service as a “personalised highlight reel that helps you decide what to watch or play next, without endless scrolling,” adding: “you’ll see short clips from series, films and specials tailored to your tastes, with an easy way to go deeper when something grabs your attention”.

Clips offer features including:

Add to ‘My List’: allowing users to add movies and shows straight to their list from the feed.

Share : Users can press the arrow at the bottom to share recommendations to their friends and followers via text or social media directly from the feed.

Explore: Browse a world of entertainment personalised to help users decide what to press play on next.

In the future, Netflix will expand Clips to include podcasts, live programming and collections based on genres.

“Mobile is an important part of how Netflix members stay connected to the entertainment they love. With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh. Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalised, immersive experiences for any mood or moment. This is just the beginning,” commented Elizabeth Stone, Netflix’s Chief Product and Technology Officer.

These updates are available starting immediately in the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa, and will roll out to the rest of the world in the months to come.