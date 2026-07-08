Telenor acquires Bahnhof

Telenor Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Swedish broadband provider Bahnhof in a transaction valuing the company at SEK 6.1 billion (€0.55bn) on an enterprise value basis. The acquisition will make Telenor Sweden’s second-largest fixed broadband provider. Completion of the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will trigger an obligation for Telenor to make a mandatory cash offer to all shareholders of Bahnhof.



“Sweden is the largest Nordic market by population and a key strategic priority for us. This transaction gives us the breadth and scale to compete more effectively and create long-term value for customers and shareholders,” commented Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

Founded in 1994, Bahnhof has built a strong and profitable fixed broadband business in Sweden, serving more than 500,000 consumer customers and approximately 15,000 enterprise customers. The company’s assets include proprietary network infrastructure, access to open networks and five colocation data centres. Combined with Telenor’s existing fixed and mobile operations in Sweden, Bahnhof adds complementary strengths in fixed broadband, enterprise services and secure infrastructure.

“Over the years, we have built Bahnhof into a customer-focused company with a trusted brand and a clear position in the Swedish market. By joining Telenor, we gain the scale to compete more effectively across both existing and new market segments.” added Jon Karlung, CEO of Bahnhof, who together with co-founder Andreas Norman will join Telenor as part of the transaction.

Telenor is the only telecom operator with significant operations in all four Nordic markets. Sweden is the largest of these markets and, to date, the market where Telenor has had the greatest opportunity to grow. This acquisition provides the platform to accelerate that growth.

“With Bahnhof, we are adding a high-quality business with a strong brand, a proven track record and operational excellence. The transaction represents an important step in delivering on our long-term strategic ambitions and strengthening our Nordic presence,” continued Schilbred Fasmer.

The acquisition will increase Telenor’s consumer subscriber market share from approximately 15 per cent to to 27 per cent. Following completion, Bahnhof will continue to operate under its own brand. Telenor intends to build on Bahnhof’s market position while combining the capabilities of both organisations.

“This is an important step for Telenor in Sweden. Bahnhof brings a strong team, a loyal customer base and complementary capabilities. Together, we will be better positioned to offer competitive and relevant services to customers across Sweden,” stated Jonas Edén, CEO of Telenor Sweden.

Completion of the acquisition is expected within four to eight months.