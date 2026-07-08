Ofcom fines Virgin Media £28m for preventing contract cancellations

Ofcom has fined Virgin Media £28 million (€32.7m) for putting customers on millions of calls through unreasonable effort, hassle and difficulty when trying to switch to another provider.

“In the UK’s competitive market, telecoms customers can choose from a wide range of providers, services and packages – often saving hundreds of pounds by switching to a new deal. The ability for customers to shop around, switch and save is particularly important given the current cost-of-living crisis facing UK households. Our rules – known as General Conditions – are clear that the conditions or procedures telecoms providers have in place must not act as a disincentive for customers who wish to cancel their contract,” the media watchdog said.

Having received significant volumes of complaints from Virgin Media customers reporting difficulties in cancelling their contracts – and following unsuccessful engagement with the company to address this issue – Ofcom launched an investigation to establish whether the company had complied with its duties.

The investigation uncovered systemic and repeated failings in Virgin Media’s contract termination procedures. Millions of calls made by customers between January 1st 2022 to September 11th 2024 were likely to have been mishandled by call agents in order to delay or prevent customers from cancelling and switching to a competitor.

Ofcom summarises:

Virgin Media split its retention team into two ‘tiers’ of agents. Only agents in the second tier were able to process cancellations. This resulted in over a million callers being made to repeat their request to at least one further agent to stand any chance of having their cancellation processed.

Customers reported making multiple attempts to cancel through repeated calls to the retention team and through other contact channels, and in some cases resorted to cancelling their direct debits, which led to further difficulties such as missed payments impacting their credit score.

Ofcom uncovered widespread and, in many cases, deliberate mishandling of calls by retention team agents. Behaviours and tactics included: repeated attempts to pressure customers to stay, even when they had made it clear they wanted to cancel; unnecessary or excessive call transfers to other departments; excessively, unnecessarily and repeatedly keeping customers on hold; deliberately dropping calls; and failing to process cancellations on the system.

Virgin Media effectively encouraged the use of these behaviours to deter customers from cancelling by financially rewarding them through its commission scheme. Its training and guidance for agents also failed to prevent these behaviours while inadequate quality assurance and monitoring meant they were often overlooked. Additionally, the company did not have proper oversight of its third-party call centres or quality monitoring.

As a result, Ofcom concluded that Virgin Media’s two-tier cancellation process and agent behaviours caused customers on millions of calls unreasonable effort, hassle or undue difficulty when trying to cancel. These failings likely acted as a disincentive to switch for customers across millions of calls – delaying or preventing them from taking advantage of a competitor’s offer, against Ofcom’s consumer protection rules.

Ofcom has consequently fined the company £28 million, which will be passed on to HM Treasury. The penalty includes a 30 per cent reduction on what it otherwise would have been, given Virgin Media admitted its failing and agreed to settle the case.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director, Infrastructure and Connectivity, commented: “The facts are clear. Virgin Media made it harder for customers to cancel their contracts and then did not fully cooperate with our investigation. As a result, we are levelling our largest ever fine under our consumer protection rules for direct harm to consumers. Today, we are sending a clear message that any provider who wilfully acts against the interests of their customers will pay a heavy price. And by introducing the One Touch Switch Process, we‘ve put in place further safeguards to prevent this from happening again.”

Virgin Media has since made a number of changes, including to improve its commission scheme, training and quality assurance and monitoring, noted Ofcom. As part of its decision, Ofcom requires Virgin Media to check that every affected customer who complained has received the compensation or other remedies they were entitled to. The company must complete this in six months.

Respinding to the fine, Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re committed to giving all our customers great service and apologise to the small proportion who experienced an issue when contacting us to agree a new deal or cancel their service in the past. We have completely redesigned our customer services in recent years, addressing the historic shortfalls identified by Ofcom through a number of improvements, and have resolved all formal customer complaints from this period providing redress where appropriate. Our customer service turnaround strategy, underpinned by significant investment, has been transformational. Ofcom’s latest data shows that Virgin Media is now the least-complained-about broadband provider with complaints at record lows, and complaints specifically relating to ‘difficulties leaving’ were 89 per cent lower last year than in 2023. With One Touch Switch now in operation across the industry, and a wide range of competitive deals and services available, it’s never been easier for customers to choose the right package for them.”