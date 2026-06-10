Data: 35% of football fans miss key moments due to stream lag

More than 30 million UK fans are preparing to the FIFA World Cup 2026, but for many the real drama won’t be on the pitch, it’ll be the loading screen. Data from Uswitch reveals a stark broadband divide across the UK – which could decide whether fans see the winning goal in real time, or hear their neighbours celebrate it first.

Fans are embracing every minute of the action – 61 per cent are planning to tune in to matches they wouldn’t normally follow, over a third (36 per cent) are expecting to watch multiple games each day, and 46 per cent are planning to second-screen on their phones while watching.

With nearly a third (32 per cent) expecting three or more devices online at once, the pressure on home broadband connections has never been greater. Two-thirds of UK adults (66 per cent) have already experienced lag while streaming, and 35 per cent have had a goal spoiled by a delayed broadcast.

25Mbps is the recommended speed required for 4K streaming on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, but even fans below that threshold can find their connection struggling when multiple devices compete for bandwidth during a match. In South West England, more than one in five homes (21.8 per cent) have slower speeds than this – despite 54 per cent of the region’s fans planning to tune in.

Fans in Scotland are also at risk of disruption. With Tartan Army fans tuning in for their team’s first major world tournament appearance since 1998, many could miss this historic moment entirely.

By contrast, football fans in the North West, one of the UK’s biggest football hotspots, are better placed, with over 84 per ent of homes ready for high‑quality streaming. In cities like Liverpool and Manchester, where fan engagement is high, the majority of households already have access to high-speed broadband.

For those in football‑loving parts of the South West, such as Truro, Plymouth and Exeter, up to one in four homes may struggle to stream, while in parts of Scotland and Wales, including Kirkwall and Llandrindod, nearly three in 10 households fall below streaming‑ready speeds, putting fans at real risk of missing key moments.

Overall, an estimated 2.4 million households across the worst-hit regions could face disruption during matches – just when it matters most.

Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband expert, commented: “Millions of fans risk watching this summer’s football through a buffering screen rather than a clear picture. In parts of the South West and Scotland in particular, broadband simply isn’t keeping pace with the streaming demand a tournament of this size creates. That means millions could miss key moments, or worse, that winning goal. Check your speed before kick-off. Waiting until the opening match to discover your connection can’t handle it is the worst time to find out.”

In related news, Sky this week unveiled its Real Time feature to help cut streaming latency.