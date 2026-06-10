Report: AI risk surface has shifted

AI platforms are becoming part of everyday work, not just optional productivity software. Employees use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Copilot for writing, research, code, analysis and customer support, while IT teams are beginning to connect AI tools into more structured enterprise workflows.

While that growth is the opportunity, it is also what makes reliability more important. As AI systems move from short chat sessions into longer-running agentic tasks, a failed prompt, login loop, stalled code task, unavailable file, or broken connector can interrupt work that now sits inside real business processes.

Ookla analysed 471 days of US Downdetector data from January 1st 2025 through April 16th 2026 across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, AWS and Microsoft Azure, covering 3.72 million user-reported problem reports. In this research, a high-signal disruption day means a day when one service recorded more than 10 times its own median daily report volume across the period.



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