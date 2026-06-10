Forecast: Netflix to strengthen position despite industry consolidation

Netflix is set to strengthen its position as the world’s leading subscription streaming service over the next five years, despite a new wave of industry consolidation that is reshaping the competitive landscape, according to forecasts presented by Maria Rua Aguete, Omdia’s global Head of M&E, at NEM Dubrovnik.

Omdia projects Netflix will grow to nearly 400 million subscribers by 2031, extending its lead over every major streaming competitor and reinforcing its position as the dominant force in the global subscription video market.

At the same time, consolidation among media companies is creating a new generation of streaming challengers. Omdia estimates that a combined HBO Max/Paramount+ platform could reach approximately 175 million subscribers globally by 2031, making it one of the world’s largest streaming services and securing a place among the global top five.

“The streaming industry is entering a new era where scale, profitability and audience reach matter more than ever,” said Rua Aguete. “Consolidation will create stronger competitors, but Netflix remains uniquely positioned to capitalize on global growth opportunities.”

The proposed combination would create significant synergies between the two platforms. Omdia’s consumer research indicates that 40 per cent of Paramount+ subscribers would also subscribe to HBO Max, while 26 per cent of HBO Max subscribers already take Paramount+, highlighting the complementary nature of the two services and the potential benefits of a combined offering.

While Netflix continues to dominate subscription streaming, the broader video landscape tells a more complex story.

According to Omdia forecasts, Netflix’s global monthly audience will exceed 1 billion viewers by 2027, a milestone few media companies have ever achieved. Yet YouTube’s audience is expected to remain substantially larger, reaching approximately 3 billion monthly active users in 2027.

The contrast illustrates how the competitive landscape is evolving.

“The industry’s biggest battle is no longer simply streamer versus streamer,” continued Rua Aguete. “Netflix is winning the subscription streaming war, but YouTube is becoming one of the most powerful forces in television adding more premium content to the platform.”

Omdia expects the next phase of the market to be driven by consolidation, advertising growth, bundling strategies, and increasing competition for consumer attention across both subscription and ad-supported platforms. As the industry enters this new chapter, Netflix appears well positioned to remain the benchmark for global streaming, even as new competitors emerge and the definition of television continues to evolve.