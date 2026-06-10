SpaceX IPO oversubscribed 3.3x

The markets will soon know the precise results of the SpaceX Initial Public Offering (IPO). Multiple reports state that the offer has drawn in more than $250 billion (€216.3bn) of investor demand for shares, confirming that the event will be the largest-ever offering. According to Reuters, the IPO has been oversubscribed 3.3-fold.

SpaceX is looking to raise some $75 billion and this will value the overall SpaceX business at close to $1.78 trillion. This would be for a company that generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and recorded an operating loss of $4.2 billion.

SpaceX is expected to set a price of $135 per share for the allocation. It is due to stop taking orders today (June 10th) although some sources say that the IPO offering wrapped financially on June 9th.

SpaceX is expected to allocate about 30 per cent of the allocation to smaller so-called retail investors with the balance going to instititional investors. The underwriters and asset managers will make their allocations in time for the share price to go ‘live’ on June 12th.