Glastonbury data: Oliver Rodrigo, Rod Stewart draw most audience interest

Online engagement data highlights the Glastonbury 2025 acts drawing the most audience interest, giving marketers a view on where to focus their campaigns.

The data, from adtech firm Quantcast, reveals Olivia Rodrigo leads the way at 52.7 million interactions, just edging out Rod Stewart with 51.6 million. Charli XCX follows with 15.4 million, having doubled her audience engagement since the festival lineup announcement, the highest percentage growth of any headliner.

Notably, Jorja Smith, performing at the festival’s Woodsies area, ranks as the third most-engaged act with 43.9 million interactions after Rodrigo and Stewart – yet she is not slated to headline the Pyramid Stage, raising questions about lineup placement.

Some headliners such as Loyle Carner (3.59 million) and The Prodigy (2.31 million), both on the Other Stage, have lower engagement than several non-headliners, including Weezer (12.3 million).

What’s more, younger Gen Z headliners drive higher engagement overall, though legacy stars such as Stewart and Neil Young (12.1 million) still secure strong attention, proving old favourites still pack a punch.

Key takeaways for advertisers and marketers:

One size does not fit all – Different artists are resonating with different audiences, from Gen Z fans of Rodrigo to longtime followers of Stewart. Marketers should tailor their approach to match the fanbase of each act.

Follow the data, not just the lineup – Engagement levels reveal which artists are actually capturing attention, giving marketers smarter signals for programmatic ad buys and targeting the right audiences as interest builds.

Don’t overlook the underdogs – Some artists on smaller stages are outperforming main stage headliners – artists such as Smith and Weezer have huge online engagements, making them smart bets for advertising campaigns

Amit Kotecha, CMO at Quantcast, said: “Given they’re headlining this year, It’s no surprise to see that Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart are drawing the most attention. However, what’s striking is that some of the lower-billed acts are seeing even more engagement than a few of the Pyramid and Other Stage headliners. Jorja Smith, for example, has the third-highest engagement overall, yet she’s headlining Woodsies, a much smaller stage. Meanwhile, acts such as Weezer are showing higher engagement than several of the main stage headliners. Last year, SZA’s Sunday night slot sparked headlines about crowd turnout. This year’s engagement figures suggest that disparity between popularity and lineup position is still playing out, and fans may not always follow the billing hierarchy.”

“This level of insight is invaluable for marketing teams planning data-driven campaigns around Glastonbury. By identifying which artists are driving the most online engagement, brands can spot any unexpected trends, perfect audience targeting, and show up in the right spaces. Not just where they think their audience might be,” added Kotecha.