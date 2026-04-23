Report: Heavy fines loom over Spain’s sports streamers

Spain’s booming sports streaming market is facing a stark warning after a report found that many OTT platforms are failing to comply with key audiovisual regulations — exposing operators to fines of up to €750,000.

The study, carried out by AVC Audiovisual Compliance, reviewed 65 sports streaming services based in Spain and concluded that full legal compliance remains rare. While the number of platforms offering live and on-demand sport continues to grow rapidly, most were found to meet only part of the legal requirements, with significant shortcomings across the sector.

Spain has become one of the leading markets in the European Union for online sports platforms, covering everything from top-flight football to grassroots competitions. However, the report suggests that expansion has not been matched by proper regulatory adaptation.

Researchers assessed compliance with legislation including the General Audiovisual Communication Law, digital services rules and consumer protection standards. Many platforms were found lacking in basic areas such as transparency, legal notices and clear identification of those responsible for the service. Among the most troubling findings was widespread failure to follow self-regulation codes designed to protect minors from inappropriate content. In several cases, such measures were said to be entirely absent, despite platforms being easily accessible to younger audiences.

The report also highlighted weak content protection systems, with videos on numerous services reportedly downloadable with little difficulty — raising fresh concerns over piracy and rights management.

The analysis included both niche operators and larger names. Platforms such as DAZN and LaLiga+ were cited as showing only partial compliance in several areas, while some club- and federation-backed services were said to be missing even basic legal information such as tax identification numbers and statutory notices.

According to the report, the issue is particularly common among grassroots and semi-professional sports projects, where budgets are tighter but public visibility is increasing.

The warning is clear: breaches could lead to penalties of up to €750,000, imposed by bodies such as CNMC or the Spanish Data Protection Agency.