tvScientific has released its 2026 Consumer Trends Report, based on a survey of 600+ US consumers across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.

The report finds that TV is no longer a passive, single-screen experience or an upper-funnel awareness channel, it is now a dynamic, multi-screen environment that directly drives discovery, consideration, and purchase.

Key findings include:

TV drives measurable action.

65 per cent of consumers report making a purchase after seeing a TV ad, and 60 per cent have searched for a brand after exposure, signaling TV’s evolution into a performance channel.

65 per cent of consumers report making a purchase after seeing a TV ad, and 60 per cent have searched for a brand after exposure, signaling TV’s evolution into a performance channel. The path to purchase is cross-channel.

Consumers move fluidly between TV, social, and search, with no single channel owning discovery. Nearly half of consumers are more likely to buy when they’ve seen a brand across multiple touchpoints.

Consumers move fluidly between TV, social, and search, with no single channel owning discovery. Nearly half of consumers are more likely to buy when they’ve seen a brand across multiple touchpoints. Dual-screen behaviour is the norm.

78 per cent of viewers scroll social media, 69 per cent browse online shopping, and 68 per cent search for products while watching TV – turning TV into an always-connected, action-ready moment.

78 per cent of viewers scroll social media, 69 per cent browse online shopping, and 68 per cent search for products while watching TV – turning TV into an always-connected, action-ready moment. TV builds trust that amplifies other channels.

42 per cent say TV increases brand trust, and that trust carries over when consumers encounter brands on social and other platforms.

42 per cent say TV increases brand trust, and that trust carries over when consumers encounter brands on social and other platforms. Streaming and ad-supported models dominate.

83 per cent of consumers now watch TV via streaming platforms, and 77 per cent choose ad-supported options, reflecting a fundamental shift in viewing behaviour.

83 per cent of consumers now watch TV via streaming platforms, and 77 per cent choose ad-supported options, reflecting a fundamental shift in viewing behaviour. Consumers want interactive, personalised TV experiences.

Demand is rising for ads that enable immediate action, including personalised messaging, click-to-learn formats, and shoppable experiences, especially among Gen Z.

Demand is rising for ads that enable immediate action, including personalised messaging, click-to-learn formats, and shoppable experiences, especially among Gen Z. Creative drives outcomes.

Humour leads in memorability (77 per cent), while clear offers and discounts are most effective at prompting action (52 per cent).

Overall, the report underscores a broader shift: TV is no longer just about reach, it is a full-funnel, performance-driven channel that plays a central role in how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase today.