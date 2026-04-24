Report: TV driving real-time purchases
April 24, 2026
tvScientific has released its 2026 Consumer Trends Report, based on a survey of 600+ US consumers across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.
The report finds that TV is no longer a passive, single-screen experience or an upper-funnel awareness channel, it is now a dynamic, multi-screen environment that directly drives discovery, consideration, and purchase.
Key findings include:
- TV drives measurable action.
65 per cent of consumers report making a purchase after seeing a TV ad, and 60 per cent have searched for a brand after exposure, signaling TV’s evolution into a performance channel.
- The path to purchase is cross-channel.
Consumers move fluidly between TV, social, and search, with no single channel owning discovery. Nearly half of consumers are more likely to buy when they’ve seen a brand across multiple touchpoints.
- Dual-screen behaviour is the norm.
78 per cent of viewers scroll social media, 69 per cent browse online shopping, and 68 per cent search for products while watching TV – turning TV into an always-connected, action-ready moment.
- TV builds trust that amplifies other channels.
42 per cent say TV increases brand trust, and that trust carries over when consumers encounter brands on social and other platforms.
- Streaming and ad-supported models dominate.
83 per cent of consumers now watch TV via streaming platforms, and 77 per cent choose ad-supported options, reflecting a fundamental shift in viewing behaviour.
- Consumers want interactive, personalised TV experiences.
Demand is rising for ads that enable immediate action, including personalised messaging, click-to-learn formats, and shoppable experiences, especially among Gen Z.
- Creative drives outcomes.
Humour leads in memorability (77 per cent), while clear offers and discounts are most effective at prompting action (52 per cent).
Overall, the report underscores a broader shift: TV is no longer just about reach, it is a full-funnel, performance-driven channel that plays a central role in how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase today.