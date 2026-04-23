France Télévisions, YouTube news partnership

France Télévisions has become the latest public service broadcaster to forge a strategic partnership with an OTT platform, linking up with YouTube in France.

The basis of the new agreement, which will become operative before summer 2026, is to broaden access to public service information across all screens and for all audiences and work against fake news and manipulated content.

The alliance is in line with France Télévisions’ news streaming-first strategy, and, similar to the BBC, there will be the creation of “dedicated and 100 per cent native programmes”.

Specifically, the evening news, magazines and investigative programmes from in-house channels France 2, France 3, France 5 and France Info will be “available on YouTube either simultaneously or a few hours later”. This equates to 20,000 hours of programming per year, according to France Télévisions.

“YouTube brings together 43 million monthly users in France. It constitutes a growth lever for the reach of programmes and to engage additional audiences,” added France Télévisions. The partners suggest that on YouTube, information is becoming massive “with more than one in two users -getting their news there”.

In addition, to strengthen protection against misinformation and manipulated content, YouTube has agreed to simplify the adoption of Likeness ID, its tool for detecting AI-generating content using the image of identity of personalities without consent.

In terms of advertising, France Télévisions Publicité will sell its inventory directly on the platform.