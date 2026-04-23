S4C expands YouTube presence

Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has announced a strategic shift with YouTube. The partnership will see S4C work with the streaming portal to inform its digital strategy, focusing on audience growth and improving the discoverability of its content. The collaboration seeks to provide greater insight into platform trends and audience behaviour, supporting S4C’s ambition to reach more viewers online.

YouTube is an important platform for S4C, with 1.1 million hours of S4C content watched on the platform in 2025, and a key focus for continued online audience growth.

As a first step, Newyddion S4C – the broadcaster’s news service – is launching its own YouTube channel, adding to the news and current affairs offering ahead of May’s Welsh Parliament election.

Live streams on the channel will begin with the leaders’ election debate Y Ddadl Fawr on April 23rf and S4C’s live election results programme will also be streamed on YouTube from 11am on May 8th until the final result.

To target YouTube audiences, special content will be commissioned for the news and current affairs channel, including the documentary series Sara Manchipp: Into the Manosphere as well as original content from S4C’s digital news service in the form of YouTube Shorts.

Beyond news, YouTube-first content commissioned by S4C includes a series of seven short 10-minute comedies (released on YouTube on May 11th), and more from the entertainment series Cabarela and the vodcast Rhwydwaith Menywod Cymru.

YouTube is also home to live sports from S4C, including football, rugby and the British darts championship.

The move helps to fulfil S4C’s ambition to become a digital-first broadcaster, a central pillar of its five-year strategy, More Than a TV Channel, launched in September 2025.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, commented: “The recent discussions I’ve had with the heads of YouTube UK have been positive, and I’m grateful for their willingness to work with S4C as we aim to make Welsh-language content more discoverable on such a popular platform. Recent data shows us that young people, in particular, are spending significant time on YouTube, and through this partnership we can commission, tailor and publish content to attract wider audiences. The aim is to meet people where they are, rather than waiting for them to come to S4C.”

Alison Lomax, Managing Director for YouTube UK, added: “We are thrilled to partner with S4C as they successfully ‘supercharge’ their digital presence and bring the vibrant Welsh language and culture to a global stage. From the high-energy, social-first sketches on Hansh to the global culinary adventures of Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts, S4C’s content consistently pushes creative boundaries while maintaining high production standards. By doubling their watch-time and engaging new audiences with YouTube-first series like those featuring Ollie Cooper and Tanwen Cray, S4C is proving that local heritage can become a powerful, world-class digital brand.”