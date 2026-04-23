Research: Roku, Samsung dominate CTV platforms in US

Parks Associates’ US household research from the Streaming Video Tracker shows the connected TV platform market remains concentrated among a small group of leading operating systems, with Roku OS (28 per cent) and Samsung’s Tizen OS (23 per cent) accounting for the largest share of usage in US broadband households.

The firm’s data shows Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Vizio SmartCast maintain mid-tier positions, while platforms such as Apple tvOS, gaming consoles, and Android TV hold smaller shares. This distribution reinforces the role of smart TV operating systems as the primary gateway for streaming content and services.

“Control of the platform layer is central to competition in the connected TV market,” said Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment, Parks Associates. “Operating systems determine what content consumers see, how services are positioned, and how advertising is delivered.”



Trends highlighted in the research include:

Platform concentration: A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships.

A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships. Stable market share: Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base.

Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base. Advertising control: Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetisation across the ecosystem.

Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetisation across the ecosystem. Discovery and engagement: The TV OS plays a key role in recommendations, search, and user experience, influencing viewing behavior.

The data highlights the importance of platform ecosystems, as control of the TV operating system impacts content distribution, advertising revenue, and consumer engagement across the CTV market. With the growing role of AI in the TV OS for search and personalisation, the importance of platform ecosystems is only going to grow in the coming years, concluded Parks Associates.