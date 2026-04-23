Racing TV Play channel on Samsung TV Plus

Racing TV has announced the launch of Racing TV Play, a new FAST channel available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and Ireland.

Clive Cottrell, Director of Marketing at Racing TV, commented: “Racing TV Play makes top-class horse racing moments available to millions of people at the touch of a button. The combination of free access, iconic archive content and Samsung’s huge platform reach creates a powerful new funnel for fan engagement and future growth. We’re excited to showcase the drama and storytelling of racing to a wider audience than ever before.”

Chris Gregory, Head of Content Development at Samsung TV Plus, added: “Racing TV Play is a fantastic addition to our sports offering on Samsung TV Plus. Horse racing has a rich heritage and a huge, devoted fanbase, and this launch brings that excitement to millions of Samsung TV Plus users for free. Our partnership with Racing TV Play is a great example of how we’re continuing to broaden our FAST channel line-up with compelling, high-quality sports content that resonates with diverse audiences.”

Racing TV Play offers an archive of iconic and nostalgic British and Irish racing moments, including legendary races from the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National Festival and the Epsom Derby Festival. The channel also features coverage of major racing festivals, magazine-style programming, storytelling content and – coming soon – live preview shows and shoulder programming.