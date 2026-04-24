DirecTV enters VR on Meta Quest

DirecTV is debuting on Meta Quest headsets in the US, bringing live TV, sports, movies and on-demand favorites into a virtual reality experience.

As the first MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor) to launch on the Meta Quest headsets, DirecTV is expanding how – and where – people watch TV. Instead of being tied to a traditional screen, viewers can step into a virtual space and consume content in a more immersive way.

Available in the Meta Horizon Store and in Meta Horizon TV, Meta Quest turns the DirecTV experience into a virtual viewing space, placing viewers in a virtual reality watch environment with a large, cinema-like display.

Whether keeping tabs on a close game, watching a new series or checking out new movies to stream, users can switch channels, monitor scores and interact with content in real time. Available on: