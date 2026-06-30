EchoStar’s Dish DBS preparing for a bankruptcy?

US satellite pay-TV provider Dish DBS is preparing for a bankruptcy filing, possibly today (June 30th). The move is designed to settle the broadcaster’s debt burdon and end litigation from shareholders and others, according to the WSJ.

EchoStar, which also owns Dish TV and Boost Mobile, has been struggling with $25 billion (€21.9bn) in debt and years of subscriber losses. The Englewood, Colorado-based company plans to implement a restructuring agreement it announced earlier in the year with major bondholders of Dish DBS, a satellite TV unit of Dish Network, in chapter 11.

“The chapter 11 filing represents Ergen’s gamble to clean up a massive balance sheet after a failed merger with DirecTV and years of litigation with creditors. Restructuring Dish DBS with key bondholder backing could help cut loose its declining satellite liabilities while closing multibillion-dollar spectrum sales to AT&T and SpaceX,” says the WSJ report.

Recent trading at Dish DBS has not been good. EchoStar reported $2.26 billion in revenue from the broadcast division, down $260 million year-on-year.