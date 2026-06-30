France: RMC+ launching in September

RMC+, the new free streaming platform from French group CMA Media, will debut in September with 10,000 hours of content available at launch from entertainment channels RMC Story, RMC Découverte, RMC Life and other group assets. It will replace the existing RMC BFM Play service and become the unique BVoD entrance point to the video content of the CMA-CGM media brand.

At launch, the service will be accessible via the App Store, Google Play, SFR, Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free, Molotov, Canal+, Samsung and Digital Virgo.

Conceived as a “new step” into the content distribution and value-adding strategy, RMC + has been created with the objective of becoming “the new streaming destination” made for TV and mobile usage with a focus on attracting younger audiences.

The offering will be enriched with news reports, documentaries, FAST channels, movies and series as well as content from creators, vertical formats, micro-dramas from FareFlow, and content from digital platform Brut – another subsidiary of CMA Media.