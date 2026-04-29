France: Brut launches free TV channel

Online media company Brut, now owned by the CMA Media (the media branch of conglomerate CMA CGM), has launched a new, dedicated channel in France.

Based on “authentic and engaging stories through reports, documentaries and interviews”, the Brut Channel is now available via French telcos and CTV services including Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Molotov, TCL and LG Channels, and soon on SFR and Samsung TV Plus. It will be available 24.7, free-of-charge.

Focusing on the themes such as environment, culture, rights, economics and international news, the channel will offer more than 140 hours of fresh content each month. Claire Léost, CEO of CMA Media, commented: “[This launch] reflects our ambition to bring forth strong brands, capable of establishing themselves on all screens, by offering demanding, committed content in line with usage”.

Born on social networks via a library of short-form content, Brut has become a leading brand in France with 40 million subscribers. On the international market, Brut is also active in the US, India and Africa.