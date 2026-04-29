Eutelsat “US demand is resiliant”

Eutelsat CEO Jean-Francois Fallacher, responsing to comments made by SpaceX that US users, in particular government and military, should only use US satellite operators, says that demand for non-US suppliers of capacity remains “resiliant”.

SpaceX, on April 16th, urged the FCC in a formal letter to to limit market access to non-US operators.

SpaceX pointed to Luxembourg-based SES – which now owns US-based Intelsat – as an example of a European operator that has benefited from US market access – though it stopped short of naming other European operators such as Eutelsat. It ⁠also urged the US telecoms watchdog to retaliate in kind to moves like the EU Space Act and Digital Networks Act, proposals ⁠that SpaceX says would create barriers to US firms in European markets.

“Obviously, we are conscious of the new geopolitical environment… it’s not a surprise that American companies are lobbying for less regulation,” Fallacher said, speaking to Reuters. “European space law is going in the right direction. We want to protect space, we want to actually look carefully at the way space is safe. We all know that there will be the need for more coordination in space.”

“We have appetite in the US,” Fallacher added. “Both businesses and the Department of Defence have appetite for alternative solutions – for reliability and redundancy purposes.”