Verimatrix Q1: “Anti-Piracy business held up well”

Verimatrix, a provider of user security solutions, has reported its Q1 2026 revenue.

Verimatrix recorded sustained sales momentum in its subscription offers, and said it benefitted from a “significant level” of activity in licence sales, confirming the complementary nature of its growth drivers. Within the scope refocused on the Anti-Piracy activities, revenue came to $10.3 million (€8.8m), up by +1 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2025,

Laurent Dechaux, CEO of Verimatrix, commented: “The first quarter of 2026 saw the Group engaged in a transformation that involved the completion of the sale of the Extended Threat Defence product line and a refocus on our core Anti-Piracy business. In this new scope, the Anti-Piracy business held up well, underpinned by growth in subscription revenue. However, visibility on the market remained limited, continuing to weigh on decision cycles and on some licence sales. In this context, we continue to execute our roadmap with discipline, with a focus on developing recurring revenues and optimising our cost base”.

In Q1, recurring revenue from the Anti-Piracy business amounted to $7.1 million, down 4 per cent on the same period the previous year. This decrease reflects contrasting dynamics. Revenue from subscriptions continued to grow, rising by +4 per cent to $3.8 million.

This performance came in a context of sustained commercial activity, driven in particular by the Streamkeeper offers. Contracts with new customers were signed during the quarter, including one with a media broadcaster in India, illustrating the expansion of the subscription model in a region historically focused on licensing, as well as the conclusion of a contract with a leading European football league, confirming the relevance of the Group’s positioning in the strategic sports segment.

Maintenance revenue came to $3.3 million, a decrease of 12 per cent, in line with the transition to a more subscription-oriented model. Although more contained, Verimatrix said this decline continued to weigh on the overall trend in recurring revenue.