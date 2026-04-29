Data: Starlink’s airline connection speeds rise

Data from measurement specialists Ookla says that SpaceX’s Starlink broadband service has captured almost half (47.8 per cent) of all commercial airline connectivity traffic during Q4 2025.

Viasat (25.1 per cent) and Panasonic Avionics (12.8 per cent) held the second and third largest share. Inmarsat and Intelsat were the next two largest providers according to Speedtest samples with 3.2 per cent and 3 per cent shares, respectively, part of All Others (14.3 per cent).

However, this data is complicated in so far that while Starlink is the final point of delivery, Starlink (and the other suppliers) also use geostationary satellites for part of the journey to and from the aircraft described as ‘backhaul’.

Ookla said that Starlink’s success has created a clear performance gap between the ‘Haves’ and ‘Have nots’ in terms of LEO connectivity. “Airlines achieving over 90 per cent speed consistency – such as airBaltic (98.3 per cent), WestJet (95.8 per cent), and Hawaiian Airlines (95.3 per cent) – are almost exclusively serviced by Starlink. Carriers currently trapped below the 50 per cent consistency threshold now face a distinct competitive disadvantage.”

“The scale of Starlink’s disruption is best seen in the 10th percentile data: Starlink’s slowest users still experienced faster internet than the average user on any other satellite network. In just two years, Starlink has captured nearly 48 per cent of the commercial Speedtest sample share,” added Ookla.

“As with the highest consistency IFC airlines, Starlink stood out for its speed. Of over 50 airlines evaluated, the eight airlines that exceeded 100 Mbps median download speed and half of those clocking over 300 Mbps in 2H 2025 (see chart) were served by Starlink. No other IFC provider approached triple-digit speeds. Conversely, no airline with Starlink was below 100 Mbps median download speed,” concluded Ookla.