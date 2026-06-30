Padel Time TV debuts in the UK on Samsung TV

Padel Time TV, the global television channel dedicated exclusively to padel, has announced a deal with Samsung TV to launch in the UK for the first time. The agreement, brokered by Laurent Dumeau’s LDI Media, comes on the heels of a launch for Padel Time TV in India earlier this June on JioTV and JioTV+ with further international rollout planned this year to expand the channel’s distribution footprint.

Padel Time TV broadcasts in English and is distributed across multiple continents. Created to support the rapid global growth of the sport, the channel provides fans with a dedicated destination for live competitions, original programming, player stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The channel broadcasts more than 50 days of live Padel each year, featuring some of the sport’s biggest competitions, including the US Pro Padel League (USPPL), the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT), the Hexagon Cup and selected FIP tournaments across Europe, alongside additional professional and exhibition events from around the world. Padel Time TV also produces and distributes a library of original content including instructional content, documentaries and lifestyle programming.

Arnaud Verlhac, Co-Founder of Padel Time TV, commented: “The UK is a key market for us and, with Samsung our ideal launch partner for the channel in this territory, we’re excited to bring the best of padel programming here. Padel Time TV has tapped into a deep popularity globally with dedicated sports-based content is a significant trend seeing huge growth. We aim to offer an unrivalled insight into the world of the padel with access behind-the-scenes as well as original content that really gives both competitive and recreational fans high value engagement.”