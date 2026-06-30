How Metaprofile is solving the CTV ad industry’s hardest problem

The CTV advertising industry has a paradox at its core. Streaming now commands the largest single share of TV viewing time, and the gap with traditional broadcast continues to widen. Programmatic CTV spend is growing at a pace that has made it one of the fastest-expanding segments in global advertising, with tens of billions of dollars flowing through the ecosystem annually, and more shifting from linear budgets every quarter. Brands are pouring record budgets into connected television. And yet, independent analyses of billions of bid requests flowing through the programmatic supply chain consistently find the same result.

The average CTV programme travels with less than a single complete metadata attribute attached to it. Less than one. In a market built on the promise of precision, the content itself remains nearly invisible.

This is the problem Metaprofile was built to solve, and with metaADS, they believe they have taken a meaningful step toward solving it.

The metadata crisis nobody wants to talk about

The CTV ecosystem promised advertisers something linear television never could, the precision of digital combined with the power of the big screen. That promise has not been kept, not because CTV lacks scale, but because it lacks context.

The majority of CTV bid requests flowing through programmatic pipes today carry no usable content signals at all. A significant share of what is sold as premium CTV inventory is not premium television at all, it is screensavers, wallpaper apps, white noise generators, environments that misrepresent themselves as streaming and collect budgets that should have reached real viewers. Industry surveys consistently find the same picture, with the overwhelming majority of programmatic CTV traders citing missing content-level data as a direct constraint on their campaigns, and the overwhelming majority of media planners saying they would shift more budget from linear to CTV if genuine show-level targeting and reporting were available. The money is ready. The audiences are there. The infrastructure is in place. What is not in place is the intelligence layer.

metaADS, scene-level contextual intelligence delivered in under 60 seconds

metaADS is not another keyword taxonomy. It is not a genre classifier or a GARM-aligned content flag. It is a full AI-powered narrative and emotional analysis engine that reads video content the way a skilled editor reads a script, scene by scene, beat by beat, moment by moment, and returns a complete, media-buyer-ready ad placement brief for every pivotal scene, delivered as validated format in under 60 seconds.

For every piece of content processed, metaADS identifies the ten most commercially significant scenes and returns the following for each:

• Precise timestamps, the exact moment, not a rough window

• Emotional tags, the dominant feeling state of the scene (tension, joy, aspiration, intimacy, triumph)

• Narrative arc position, whether the scene is rising action, a climactic beat, a moment of resolution, or a tonal shift

• IAB category alignment, which ad categories are contextually appropriate for this exact moment

• DSP-ready JSON output, no manual taxonomy work, no bespoke integration projects, no delays

The result is a metadata product built not for content cataloguers, but for media buyers. Not designed for archiving, but for activation.

Built on fifteen years of metadata intelligence, validated at scale

The power of metaADS is inseparable from the infrastructure behind it. Metaprofile has spent fifteen years building one of the largest enriched TV and film metadata databases in the world, spanning hundreds of thousands of titles and millions of episodes, built on a proprietary metaDNA taxonomy and serving clients with enriched metadata across more than twenty countries, including several Deutsche Telekom NatCos, Ooredoo Qatar, du Telecom UAE, Cineverse and many more.

This is the distinction that matters. The industry’s core challenge is not a lack of AI. It is a lack of trusted, standardised, commercially grounded AI output that buyers and sellers can act on with confidence. Metaprofile arrives at this moment with a live product, not a roadmap promise.

“Fifteen years ago we started with a simple belief, that metadata should do more than describe content, it should make content work harder for everyone in the value chain. metaADS is the most direct expression of that belief we have ever built. When a brand’s ad lands in exactly the right emotional moment, the viewer gets a better experience, the publisher gets a better CPM, and the brand gets a better result. That is not a trade-off. That is what good metadata makes possible,” commented Admir Džozović, CEO, Metaprofile.

What metaADS unlocks for the industry For publishers and FAST channel operators, metaADS transforms catalogue content into contextually tagged, brand-safe, emotionally segmented inventory that commands meaningful CPM premiums in programmatic auctions. For agencies, it eliminates the manual taxonomy work that currently takes days. For DSPs, it delivers the pre-bid contextual signal layer that sophisticated buyers have been demanding since programmatic CTV scale began. For brands, it makes the promise of contextual congruence real: ads placed in emotionally aligned scenes consistently outperform on recall, favourability, and purchase intent.