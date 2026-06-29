Analysis: Streamers favouring scripted romance over reality shows

Global streaming platforms are increasingly favouring scripted romance over reality dating shows, with scripted shows accounting for 83 per cent of first-run romance commissions in H1 2026 , some 40 per cent of which are literary adaptations, according to Ampere Analysis. This is a significant jump from an almost equal balance between Reality Romance shows and Scripted Romance in H2 2022.

The scripted romance genre has also proved unusually resilient among younger audiences, maintaining the same level of appeal among 18-24s since 2020, while interest in several other major genres has declined.

Key findings:

Commissioning trend targets younger audiences: According to Ampere’s consumer data, the Romance genre is highly popular amongst younger audiences aged 18-24. Almost half (49 per cent) of respondents enjoyed the genre in 2026 Q1, seven percentage points more than the global average across all ages (a gap matched only by the Horror and Anime genres).

According to Ampere’s consumer data, the Romance genre is highly popular amongst younger audiences aged 18-24. Almost half (49 per cent) of respondents enjoyed the genre in 2026 Q1, seven percentage points more than the global average across all ages (a gap matched only by the Horror and Anime genres). Romance is a safe bet for commissioners targeting 18-24 year olds: The genre has maintained steady interest amongst this youthful demographic over the years. Reported interest in 2020 Q1 was 49 per cent, while interest in other leading genres declined. Comedy and Action & Adventure fell by nine percentage points during the period, and Crime & Thriller dropped by five percentage points.

The genre has maintained steady interest amongst this youthful demographic over the years. Reported interest in 2020 Q1 was 49 per cent, while interest in other leading genres declined. Comedy and Action & Adventure fell by nine percentage points during the period, and Crime & Thriller dropped by five percentage points. More new Romance commissions are book adaptations: The growth in the share of first-run Scripted commissions is underpinned by a rise in book adaptations. Comparing the 12-month periods covering H2 2023 – H1 2024 and H2 2025 – H1 2026, the volume of first-run book adaptations increased by 73 per cent. Book adaptations have accounted for more than 40 of Scripted Romance commissions since H1 2025.

The growth in the share of first-run Scripted commissions is underpinned by a rise in book adaptations. Comparing the 12-month periods covering H2 2023 – H1 2024 and H2 2025 – H1 2026, the volume of first-run book adaptations increased by 73 per cent. Book adaptations have accounted for more than 40 of Scripted Romance commissions since H1 2025. Adapting books provides exposure to an extensive young online fanbase: According to Ampere’s consumer data, younger audiences (aged 18-24) are among the most active social media users, with 76 per cent of respondents using platforms daily in Q1 2026. The growth of social media has given rise to communities with shared interests, such as BookTok, which is transforming how young audiences discover, engage with, and share cultural content. 31 per cent of respondents aged 18-24 stated that social media influences their viewing choices, nine percentage points higher than the average across all ages.

According to Ampere’s consumer data, younger audiences (aged 18-24) are among the most active social media users, with 76 per cent of respondents using platforms daily in Q1 2026. The growth of social media has given rise to communities with shared interests, such as BookTok, which is transforming how young audiences discover, engage with, and share cultural content. 31 per cent of respondents aged 18-24 stated that social media influences their viewing choices, nine percentage points higher than the average across all ages. Amazon and Netflix’s US titles are leading this commissioning trend: They each accounted for 50 per cent of these commissions in H1 2026, with the majority of these titles (75 per cent) being US-based productions, in line with their recent regional commissioning trends.

Mariana Enriquez Denton Bustinza, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Scripted Romance shows are currently central in the cultural zeitgeist, and none more so than literary adaptations, including Heated Rivalry (2025), Off Campus (2026) and Bridgerton (2020 – present). The continued success of these titles has encouraged global streamers to rethink their commissioning approach to new Romance content, moving away from Reality TV and towards higher-budget scripted shows with established fan bases. Romance and its book adaptations target a younger demographic that has become increasingly visible on social media. By tapping into these online communities, streamers improve their show’s chances of success and ensure longevity through sustained fan interactions and commentary.”