Nielsen: Wimbledon readies for the ‘Serena Effect’

Throughout her tennis career, Serena Williams has proven to be a powerful force in television. Nielsen data shows her matches consistently draw massive audiences across the US, turning tennis broadcasts into must-watch events.

This pattern, known as the ‘Serena Effect’, shows her ability to engage viewers. With her return to Wimbledon this week (on ESPN for US audiecnes), viewership could be impacted. Leading into Williams return to Wimbledon on June 30th, Nielsen has quantified the ‘Serena Effect’ by analysing how her career has consistently grown TV ratings and captivated diverse audiences year over year.

Historical breakdown of Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Williams’ last appearance at the 2022 US Open provided some of the most dramatic metrics in cable sports history, proving that her drawing power grew even stronger at the end of her career: