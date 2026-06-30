ICASA sets out demands for Starlink in South Africa

ICASA, South Africa’s telecoms regulator, has set out exactly what satellite internet providers – such as SpaceX’s Starlink – must do to operate legally in the country.

In a Government Gazette general notice, the watchdog said it had received numerous requests for clarity from prospective satellite operators seeking to offer their services in South Africa.

“Accordingly, the Authority intends to provide clarity through the publication of this Notice,” ICASA said.

ICASA explained that the licences required to provide services using a satellite constellation within South Africa were as follows:

· Individual Electronic Communications Service (I-ECS) licence

· Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (I-ECNS) licence

· Radio Frequency Spectrum licence(s)

“Accordingly, the licensing process for the granting of the I-ECNS licence commences when the Authority publishes an Invitation to Apply (ITA),” ICASA said. “However, an application for an I-ECS licence does not require a policy direction to be issued by the minister, and may be submitted following the publishing of an ITA by ICASA.”

ICASA added that the ITA would outline the application details, including the application fee and the submission deadline.

These new requirements would in effect supersede the requirements that an incoming foreign business must observe the provisions for black ownership participation.